Assembly Chef's Hall Patio Grand Opening Party

Assembly Chef's Hall 111 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2G4

Ring in that summer sizzle on our two brand-spanking-new patios! We're throwing an epic patio party Wednesday, June 6 starting at 7 pm and we want to see you there.

+ Live Music

+ The first 50 people get a Margarita Paleta by Tequila Tromba x Palettamerica

+ Social Media giveaways for best patio gram 📷

No RSVP needed. First-Come First-Serve. Free.

Info
Free, Outdoor
Food & Drink
647-557-5993
