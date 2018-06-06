Assembly Chef's Hall Patio Grand Opening Party
Assembly Chef's Hall 111 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2G4
Ring in that summer sizzle on our two brand-spanking-new patios! We're throwing an epic patio party Wednesday, June 6 starting at 7 pm and we want to see you there.
+ Live Music
+ The first 50 people get a Margarita Paleta by Tequila Tromba x Palettamerica
+ Social Media giveaways for best patio gram 📷
No RSVP needed. First-Come First-Serve. Free.
Free, Outdoor
Food & Drink