Persian Art Market + Design

Celebration of Persian creativity featuring Iranian hand-made art and design. Featuring Persian vendors and artists including Keyvan Fehri, Simin Keramati, Pasha Moezzi, Shirin Galery Gift Shop, Ebrin Bagheri, Shabnam Afrand, Gilda Mirkhani, Mani Mobini

July 21, 11 am-7 pm. Free admission. Ground floor retail space at 1305 Dundas West.