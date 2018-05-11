Photrio Symposium

to Google Calendar - Photrio Symposium - 2018-05-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Photrio Symposium - 2018-05-11 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Photrio Symposium - 2018-05-11 10:00:00 iCalendar - Photrio Symposium - 2018-05-11 10:00:00

918 Bathurst Centre for Culture & the Arts north of Barton, Toronto, Ontario

This three day event is jammed packed with programming for photographers in various stages of their careers, with printing workshops (lumen, silver, gum bichromate, tintype) and shooting workshops at Westside Studios. There are also lectures by industry leaders at 918 Bathurst.

This event is happening during CONTACT, we have incorporated two exhibitions as a part of the events.  10 am-5 pm. $50-$150. 

Info
918 Bathurst Centre for Culture & the Arts north of Barton, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Personal & Professional Development
4167786969
to Google Calendar - Photrio Symposium - 2018-05-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Photrio Symposium - 2018-05-11 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Photrio Symposium - 2018-05-11 10:00:00 iCalendar - Photrio Symposium - 2018-05-11 10:00:00