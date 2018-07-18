Porch View Dances

Kaeja d'Dance presents real people dancing in real spaces in Seaton Village. Participants from diverse backgrounds with diverse abilities perform choreographies by Kathleen Rea, Andrea Nann/Michelle Silagy, and Karen & Allen Kaeja. Jul 18-22, Wed-Sat 7 pm, Sun 1 pm. Pwyc.

Starts at 595 Palmerston Avenue, south of Palmerston Square.