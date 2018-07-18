Porch View Dances
Palmerston Square 595 Palmerston, Toronto, Ontario
Kaeja d'Dance presents real people dancing in real spaces in Seaton Village. Participants from diverse backgrounds with diverse abilities perform choreographies by Kathleen Rea, Andrea Nann/Michelle Silagy, and Karen & Allen Kaeja. Jul 18-22, Wed-Sat 7 pm, Sun 1 pm. Pwyc.
Starts at 595 Palmerston Avenue, south of Palmerston Square.
