Port Lands Onsite: Bazaar

Ildsjel Collective 4 Carlaw, Toronto, Ontario M4M 2R5

Come hang out at ildsjel collective's summer Bazaar! Browse local vendors' handcrafted goods, listen to some acoustic live music, grab a bite to eat, and enjoy the sun with us.

There will be a collaborative art project, a bunch of video games, as well as some fun crafts for kids and adults alike! Noon-6 pm. Free admission and parking. Kid friendly, dog friendly & accessible

Info
Ildsjel Collective 4 Carlaw, Toronto, Ontario M4M 2R5 View Map
Partner
Community Events
416-616-1092
