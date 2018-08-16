Portia's Julius Caesar

Shakespeare in the Ruff presents a radical adaptation of William Shakespeare's beloved classic. Reframed to explore the agency of women in Ancient Rome, creator Kaitlyn Riordan introduces new voices using iambic pentameter to follow themes of female friendship, fertility and the silencing of women. Opens Aug 16 and runs to Sep 3, Tue-Sun 7:30 pm (and Labour Day, Sep 3). Pwyc ($20 suggested).