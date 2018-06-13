Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience

CAA Theatre 651 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario

By Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner. Returning to Toronto for a fourth time, Potted Potter The Unauthorized Harry Experience – A Parody by Dan and Jeff, takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real-life game of Quidditch) into 70 minutes.

Opens Jun 13 and runs to Jul 8, Wed-Sun (and some Tuesdays), see website for schedule. $30-$100.

CAA Theatre 651 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario
416-872-1212
