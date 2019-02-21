Native Earth Performing Arts and Civic Theatres Toronto present a contemporary dance work by Daina Ashbee, interpreted by Paige Culley. Feb 21-24, Thu-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2 pm. $35.50.

Pour is a work that explores the vulnerability and strength of women, uncovering the layers of pain we absorb in our bodies as a result of societies that do not support them.

* This performance includes nudity

Tickets at sonycentre.ca