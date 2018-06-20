Pride Picnic with Brandon Olsen & Sarah Keenlyside

Gladstone Hotel 1214 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J6

A fried chicken picnic with La Banane’s & CXBO’s Brandon Olsen and Sarah Keenlyside.

Each Harvest Table Dinner is created by produce dropped off the day before from a farmer at Chick-A-Biddy Acres CSA. The menu will be a surprise as it will be inspired by what has been freshly harvested that week. Every Harvest Wednesday includes passed appetizers, two drinks, and a three course meal.

June 20 from 7-10 pm. $95. Pre-register.

416-531-4635
