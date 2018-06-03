Promise Cherry Beach 2018

to Google Calendar - Promise Cherry Beach 2018 - 2018-06-03 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Promise Cherry Beach 2018 - 2018-06-03 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Promise Cherry Beach 2018 - 2018-06-03 15:00:00 iCalendar - Promise Cherry Beach 2018 - 2018-06-03 15:00:00

Cherry Beach Cherry St south of Unwin, Toronto, Ontario

The best of the underground music scene surrounded by sun and fun at the beach. Promise Cherry Beach is back and is going to be there every Sunday (or Monday on long weekends) from the beginning of June to Labour Day. 3-11 pm. Suggested contribution in advance $15, suggested contribution at the gate $20. tix.ilovepromise.com/cherrybeach

Info
Cherry Beach Cherry St south of Unwin, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Outdoor
Music
Dance Music/DJ/Lounge
416-902-1740
to Google Calendar - Promise Cherry Beach 2018 - 2018-06-03 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Promise Cherry Beach 2018 - 2018-06-03 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Promise Cherry Beach 2018 - 2018-06-03 15:00:00 iCalendar - Promise Cherry Beach 2018 - 2018-06-03 15:00:00 to Google Calendar - Promise Cherry Beach 2018 - 2018-06-10 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Promise Cherry Beach 2018 - 2018-06-10 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Promise Cherry Beach 2018 - 2018-06-10 15:00:00 iCalendar - Promise Cherry Beach 2018 - 2018-06-10 15:00:00 to Google Calendar - Promise Cherry Beach 2018 - 2018-06-17 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Promise Cherry Beach 2018 - 2018-06-17 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Promise Cherry Beach 2018 - 2018-06-17 15:00:00 iCalendar - Promise Cherry Beach 2018 - 2018-06-17 15:00:00 to Google Calendar - Promise Cherry Beach 2018 - 2018-06-24 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Promise Cherry Beach 2018 - 2018-06-24 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Promise Cherry Beach 2018 - 2018-06-24 15:00:00 iCalendar - Promise Cherry Beach 2018 - 2018-06-24 15:00:00 to Google Calendar - Promise Cherry Beach 2018 - 2018-07-02 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Promise Cherry Beach 2018 - 2018-07-02 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Promise Cherry Beach 2018 - 2018-07-02 15:00:00 iCalendar - Promise Cherry Beach 2018 - 2018-07-02 15:00:00