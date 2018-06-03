Promise Cherry Beach 2018
Cherry Beach Cherry St south of Unwin, Toronto, Ontario
The best of the underground music scene surrounded by sun and fun at the beach. Promise Cherry Beach is back and is going to be there every Sunday (or Monday on long weekends) from the beginning of June to Labour Day. 3-11 pm. Suggested contribution in advance $15, suggested contribution at the gate $20. tix.ilovepromise.com/cherrybeach
