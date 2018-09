PupsYoga Class

We provide yoga classes while puppies (provided by us) roam around the room and interact with you. This interaction relieves stress and improves mood. At the same time, you're also helping the little puppies get socialized before moving on to their respective homes. Win-win!

3 classes on Sun Sep 23: 10-11 am // 11:30 am-12:20 pm // 1-3 pm. $35.

374 Dupont Street, 2nd floor. Tickets www.pupsyoga.com