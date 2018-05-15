Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer
Ryerson School of Image Arts 122 Bond, Toronto, Ontario
The Centre for Free Expression film series on repression, dissent, and free expression screens the documentary by Mike Lerner and Maxim Pozdorovkin about the feminist Russian punk art collective. All films in the series are followed by discussions with the audience. Introduction by Alexandra Orlova, Associate Professor of Criminology, Ryerson University. 7 pm. Free. Room 307.
Info
Ryerson School of Image Arts 122 Bond, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Film