Pygmalion

Guild Park & Gardens 201 Guildwood Parkway, Toronto, Ontario

by George Bernard Shaw (Guild Festival Theatre). A London professor wagers that he can pass of a Cockney flower girl as a duchess. Previews Jul 11, opens Jul 12 and runs to Aug 12, Wed-Sun 7:30 pm, matinees Wednesday Jul 25, Aug 1 and Aug 8 at 2 pm. $20-$25, preview $15.

Tickets at: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3439638

All Ages, Outdoor
