Queen West Art Crawl

Outdoor art exhibition, live music, Kids' Zone and food trucks, plus Art After Dark (Sat 6-11 along Queen from Bathurst to Dufferin). Sep 22-23, 11 am-6 pm. Free.

One of Toronto's longest running Art Festivals in Trinity Bellwoods Park.

facebook.com/QueenWestArtCrawl ///// instagram.com/queenwestartcrawl

Twitter: @QWAC2018