Roadmap To Apartheid

Neighbourhood Unitarian Universalist Congregation 79 Hiawatha, Toronto, Ontario M4L 2X7

A powerful film showing the parallels between South Africa's former Apartheid system and thecurrent situation in Israel /Palestine. Especially relevant given the terrible recent events in Gaza. Cinema Politica Danforth & Neighbourhood Unitarian Universalist Congregation. 7 pm. Donations welcome. 

Neighbourhood Unitarian Universalist Congregation 79 Hiawatha, Toronto, Ontario M4L 2X7 View Map
