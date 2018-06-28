Roadmap To Apartheid
Neighbourhood Unitarian Universalist Congregation 79 Hiawatha, Toronto, Ontario M4L 2X7
A powerful film showing the parallels between South Africa's former Apartheid system and thecurrent situation in Israel /Palestine. Especially relevant given the terrible recent events in Gaza. Cinema Politica Danforth & Neighbourhood Unitarian Universalist Congregation. 7 pm. Donations welcome.
Info
Neighbourhood Unitarian Universalist Congregation 79 Hiawatha, Toronto, Ontario M4L 2X7 View Map
Film