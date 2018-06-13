Racing For A Reason
Woodbine Racetrack 555 Rexdale, Toronto, Ontario
Horizons for Youth (HFY) is hosting our annual fundraising event. Racing for a Reason features dinner, a silent auction and raffle, a chance to watch Woodbine's horse races and speeches from former clients. These clients will share how our shelter helped them achieve their goals. All proceeds raised from this event will support HFY's programs which help homeless youth leave the streets behind. 5:30 pm. $120. Pre-register.
