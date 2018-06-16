Rally For Decent Work

Show your support for a $15 minimum wage & decent work for all! Special guests: Naomi Klein, author of No Is Not Enough: Resisting the New Shock Politics & co-author of Canada’s Leap Manifesto; Chris Buckley, Ontario Federation of Labour; Sandy Hudson, Black Lives Matter – Toronto; Dr. Ritika Goel, Decent Work & Health Network; Gobinder Singh Randhawa, Ontario Sikh & Gurudwara Council; more TBA.

June 16 from 1-4 pm. Free. Outside of the Ministry of Labour, 400 University Ave.

www.15andfairness.org/toronto_jun16