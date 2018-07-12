Rebecca Belmore
Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4
Facing The Monumental explores the artist's lifelong commitment to the relation of politics and beauty in art, expressed using natural materials and the human form. The exhibition is organized by the Art Gallery of Ontario and curated by Wanda Nanibush, Curator, Indigenous Art.
Jul 12-Oct 21. Free with general admission ($11 for youth/students, $16 for seniors, $19.50 for adults).
