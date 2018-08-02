Reclaiming Artifacts

to Google Calendar - Reclaiming Artifacts - 2018-08-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Reclaiming Artifacts - 2018-08-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Reclaiming Artifacts - 2018-08-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Reclaiming Artifacts - 2018-08-02 00:00:00

Gardiner Museum 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7

Exhibition presented in partnership with Art Starts. Visitors will meet the young artists, facilitators, and project leads behind Reclaiming Artifacts to celebrate Lawrence Heights, the power of community, and the importance of youth voices. Aug 2-16, opening 5-8 pm Aug 2. Free.

www.gardinermuseum.on.ca/event/cas-recent-histories/#youngpeopleproject

Info
Gardiner Museum 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7 View Map
Art
416-408-5074
to Google Calendar - Reclaiming Artifacts - 2018-08-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Reclaiming Artifacts - 2018-08-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Reclaiming Artifacts - 2018-08-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Reclaiming Artifacts - 2018-08-02 00:00:00