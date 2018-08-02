Reclaiming Artifacts
Gardiner Museum 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7
Exhibition presented in partnership with Art Starts. Visitors will meet the young artists, facilitators, and project leads behind Reclaiming Artifacts to celebrate Lawrence Heights, the power of community, and the importance of youth voices. Aug 2-16, opening 5-8 pm Aug 2. Free.
www.gardinermuseum.on.ca/event/cas-recent-histories/#youngpeopleproject
