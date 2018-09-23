Rogue Vibes: Island Art & Dance Party
Artscape Gibraltar Point 443 Lakeshore Rd, Toronto Island , Toronto, Ontario
All day and evening event featuring DJs, performance art, BBQ (Veg & Vegan options), open studios & more. 2-9 pm. Pwyc admission.
Created by Artscape Gibraltar Point in partnership with Rogue Wave Outdoor Sculpture & Installation Exhibition & the Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery.
Info
Artscape Gibraltar Point 443 Lakeshore Rd, Toronto Island , Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Outdoor, Under $10
Community Events