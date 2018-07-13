Rosalynde (or, As You Like It)

Driftwood Theatre presents an updated version of William Shakespeare's play as part of the Bard's Bus Tour. This Prohibition-era comedy features love, whiskey and puppets in a story about self-discovery, identity and carving your own path.

Plays at Amos Waites Park, Trillium Park, Parma Park, Kawartha Settler's Village and various other parks in the GTA/Southern Ontario.

Previews Jul 13, opens Jul 14 and runs to Aug 12, see website for schedule (all shows begin at 7:30 pm) and locations. Pwyc ($20 sugg).