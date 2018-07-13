Rosalynde (or, As You Like It)

Various venues contact for info, Toronto, Ontario

Driftwood Theatre presents an updated version of William Shakespeare's play as part of the Bard's Bus Tour. This Prohibition-era comedy features love, whiskey and puppets in a story about self-discovery, identity and carving your own path.

Plays at Amos Waites Park, Trillium Park, Parma Park, Kawartha Settler's Village and various other parks in the GTA/Southern Ontario.

Previews Jul 13, opens Jul 14 and runs to Aug 12, see website for schedule (all shows begin at 7:30 pm) and locations. Pwyc ($20 sugg).

