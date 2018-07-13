Rosalynde (or, As You Like It)
Todmorden Mills 67 Pottery, Toronto, Ontario
Driftwood Theatre presents an updated version of William Shakespeare's play as part of the Bard's Bus Tour. This Prohibition-era comedy features love, whiskey and puppets in a story about self-discovery, identity and carving your own path. Preview, Fri Jul 13 at 7:30 pm. Opens Jul 14 and runs to Aug 12, see website for schedule (all shows begin at 7:30 pm. Pwyc ($20 sugg).
Todmorden Mills 67 Pottery, Toronto, Ontario
