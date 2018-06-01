Rotman Conference On Nudging Innovation In Your Organization
U of T Rotman School of Management 105 St George, Toronto, Ontario
Join us for our 20th annual Rotman Lifelong Learning Conference for Managers and Executives featuring prominent thought leaders, academics, and best-selling authors discussing topics related to the theme Nudging Innovation in Your Organization. June 1 at noon. $175-$800. See website for options. Cost includes 6 books + presentations & food.
Info
U of T Rotman School of Management 105 St George, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Personal & Professional Development