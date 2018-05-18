Saturate
Beaver Hall Gallery 29 McCaul, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1V7
Saturate is a group exhibition curated by Shannon Taylor-Jones and Frances Sousa featuring twelve emerging artists working in abstraction. Participating artists include Alyssa Pisciotto, Emilie Michel, Frances Sousa, Janine Wheeler, Jelena Rivera, Jordan Clayton, Lindsay Ferris, Maya Skarzenski, Shannon Taylor-Jones, Tamar Bresge, Tyler Matheson, and Yara El Safi. May 17-23, reception 6 pm, May 18.
