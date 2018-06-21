SMASH: We Are More
Gardiner Museum 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7
SMASH: We Are More, curated by Art Director Jacquelyn West, tempts us out of our individual bubbles for a night of bold contemporary art, encounters with natural beauty, and mind-bending installations that reflect the power of connection in the digital age, capture our imagination, and create moments between strangers and friends. 8 pm, Jun 21. $125.
