SWITCH Postcard Show & Art Exhibit

SWITCH is an art show and Bi Arts Festival fundraiser featuring one-of-a-kind postcard-sized works of art by established and emerging artists, from around the world.

New works by Samantha Jones, Yahn Nemirovsky, Amanda Lynx-Amour, Alyssa Pisciotto, Lynx Sainte-Marie, Ciel, Natalie Very B., and others. Opens at noon, reception at 6-9 pm Sep 21. Free admission.