Safety – Understanding And Healing Trauma
Trinity-St. Paul's Centre 427 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Safety is a fundamental building block to healing the wounds of trauma and to recover oneself. In this meeting, we learn how to create safety for ourselves and in community with others. We will learn to about boundaries and how to recognize unsafe or compromising circumstances. The principles of safety and its associated values will be practiced and we will end with affirmations and goals. 6:30 pm. $5.
Trinity-St. Paul's Centre 427 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
