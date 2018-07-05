Sara Pearson: Wanderer
Project Gallery 1210 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario
Wanderer explores the process of loss, forgiveness and the rebuilding of one's self. Using abstracted imagery of crystallic forms and suggestions of remembered landscapes from past travels, themes of transformation and healing are explored from a feminine perspective with a focus on the spiritual connection between womxn and nature. Jul 5-28, reception 6-8 pm, Jul 5.
