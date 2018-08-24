Scarborough Community Multicultural Festival
Arts in the Parks brings free, family-friendly arts events and activities to a park near you. The Scarborough Community Multicultural Festival is an exciting 3-day cultural explosion of cuisine, music, revelry and entertainment, including visual and performing arts. Aug 24-26. 10 am-10 pm. Free.
Info
Confederation Park 250 Dolly Varden Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M1H 2W5 View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Festivals