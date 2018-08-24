Scarborough Community Multicultural Festival

to Google Calendar - Scarborough Community Multicultural Festival - 2018-08-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Scarborough Community Multicultural Festival - 2018-08-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Scarborough Community Multicultural Festival - 2018-08-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - Scarborough Community Multicultural Festival - 2018-08-24 00:00:00

Confederation Park 250 Dolly Varden Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M1H 2W5

Arts in the Parks brings free, family-friendly arts events and activities to a park near you. The Scarborough Community Multicultural Festival is an exciting 3-day cultural explosion of cuisine, music, revelry and entertainment, including visual and performing arts. Aug 24-26. 10 am-10 pm. Free. 

Info
Confederation Park 250 Dolly Varden Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M1H 2W5 View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Festivals
to Google Calendar - Scarborough Community Multicultural Festival - 2018-08-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Scarborough Community Multicultural Festival - 2018-08-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Scarborough Community Multicultural Festival - 2018-08-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - Scarborough Community Multicultural Festival - 2018-08-24 00:00:00