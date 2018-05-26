Robert Smithson's Spiral Jetty

to Google Calendar - Robert Smithson's Spiral Jetty - 2018-05-26 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Robert Smithson's Spiral Jetty - 2018-05-26 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Robert Smithson's Spiral Jetty - 2018-05-26 14:00:00 iCalendar - Robert Smithson's Spiral Jetty - 2018-05-26 14:00:00

Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art 401 Richmond W #124, Toronto, Ontario

In conjunction with the exhibition Surveillance States by Trevor Paglen, Prefix ICA presents a rare screening of Spiral Jetty (1970) by Robert Smithson, a film that the influential land artist considered equivalent to his earthwork of the same name. The screening will take place during Doors Open Toronto and will be accompanied by a brief introduction by curator Scott McLeod. May 26 at 2 pm. $5 suggested donation.

Info
Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art 401 Richmond W #124, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Under $10
Art, Film
416-591-0357
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Robert Smithson's Spiral Jetty - 2018-05-26 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Robert Smithson's Spiral Jetty - 2018-05-26 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Robert Smithson's Spiral Jetty - 2018-05-26 14:00:00 iCalendar - Robert Smithson's Spiral Jetty - 2018-05-26 14:00:00