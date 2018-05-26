Robert Smithson's Spiral Jetty
Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art 401 Richmond W #124, Toronto, Ontario
In conjunction with the exhibition Surveillance States by Trevor Paglen, Prefix ICA presents a rare screening of Spiral Jetty (1970) by Robert Smithson, a film that the influential land artist considered equivalent to his earthwork of the same name. The screening will take place during Doors Open Toronto and will be accompanied by a brief introduction by curator Scott McLeod. May 26 at 2 pm. $5 suggested donation.
