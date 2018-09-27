Creator Esie Mensah and her cast examine the question of how our communities became fractured. How did we start to see our own brothers or sisters as inferior because of the shade of their skin? Throughout this performance, we hope to address the roots, realities and effects of Shadeism that will ultimately lead us towards a path of reconciliation and healing. Previews Sep 27, opens Sep 28 and runs to Sep 30, Thu-Sat 8 pm, Sun 4 pm, mat Fri 1 pm. $35, stu/srs/arts workers $25.

