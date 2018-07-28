Sick & Disabled Queer Youth Zine Fair

This fair was dreamt up as a community space in which to gather and celebrate the work of queer youth artists with various experiences of disability and chronic illness. As an event supported by the LGBTQ Youth Initiative, all artists taking part in this event are self-identified sick/disabled 2SLGBTQ youth ages 25 and under. 2-6 pm. Free/pwyc donation.

www.facebook.com/events/176666243021038