Skittles is celebrating Canada’s 151st birthday with its new red & white mix and on July 1 at 1:51 pm, Skittles will pay tribute to one of Canada’s most endearing symbol: The Beaver. For the first time ever, Canadians can tune in to watch a video stream of a man, dressed as a beaver, building a dam. Every view will support Skittles’ donation to the David Suzuki Foundation.1:45 pm-midnight. Free.