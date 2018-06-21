Snapshots Of Change: The Influence Of The CNE On Toronto

The Canadian National Exhibition Association (CNEA) is taking visitors on a journey through time with Snapshots of Change exhibit. Explore the nostalgic, the familiar and the quirky pasts of the CNE through limited objects, never-seen-before photography and archives dating back to 1879.

Open Thursdays (6-9 pm) and Saturdays (1-5 pm) only. Closed July 12 & 14, 26 & 29. Free.