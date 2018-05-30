Songwriters in the Round
The Painted Lady 218 Ossington, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2Z9
A live music event focusing on the stories behind the music and songs themselves. The music is stripped back to allow listeners to really experience the songs at the most authentic level. No separated sets - all four songwriters will be on stage together the whole time. With Gillian Nicola & In the City, Ben Somer and Alanna Matty. 8 pm. $10.
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul