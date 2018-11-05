Sorauren Farmers' Market
Sorauren Park 50 Wabash, Toronto, Ontario
The market is year round, taking place inside the Sorauren Park Field House for the winter and early spring months. Harvest Season (May-October) we have an outdoor market featuring a selection of local produce in season as well as meats, cheeses, eggs, breads and baking, gluten-free options, full meals, take-home dinners, preserves and much more. Mondays 3-7 pm. Free.
https://westendfood.coop/market // 416-533-6363 ext.7
Info
Sorauren Park 50 Wabash, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Ongoing
Community Events