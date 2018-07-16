Sorauren Farmers' Market

The market is year round, taking place inside the Sorauren Park Field House for the winter and early spring months. Harvest Season (May-October) we have an outdoor market featuring a selection of local produce in season as well as meats, cheeses, eggs, breads and baking, gluten-free options, full meals, take-home dinners, preserves and much more. Mondays 3-7 pm. Free.

https://westendfood.coop/market // 416-533-6363 ext.7