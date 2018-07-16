Sorauren Farmers' Market

to Google Calendar - Sorauren Farmers' Market - 2018-07-16 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sorauren Farmers' Market - 2018-07-16 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sorauren Farmers' Market - 2018-07-16 15:00:00 iCalendar - Sorauren Farmers' Market - 2018-07-16 15:00:00

Sorauren Park 50 Wabash, Toronto, Ontario

The market is year round, taking place inside the Sorauren Park Field House for the winter and early spring months. Harvest Season (May-October) we have an outdoor market featuring a selection of local produce in season as well as meats, cheeses, eggs, breads and baking, gluten-free options, full meals, take-home dinners, preserves and much more. Mondays 3-7 pm. Free.

https://westendfood.coop/market // 416-533-6363 ext.7

Info
Sorauren Park 50 Wabash, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Ongoing, Outdoor
Community Events
to Google Calendar - Sorauren Farmers' Market - 2018-07-16 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sorauren Farmers' Market - 2018-07-16 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sorauren Farmers' Market - 2018-07-16 15:00:00 iCalendar - Sorauren Farmers' Market - 2018-07-16 15:00:00 to Google Calendar - Sorauren Farmers' Market - 2018-07-23 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sorauren Farmers' Market - 2018-07-23 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sorauren Farmers' Market - 2018-07-23 15:00:00 iCalendar - Sorauren Farmers' Market - 2018-07-23 15:00:00 to Google Calendar - Sorauren Farmers' Market - 2018-07-30 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sorauren Farmers' Market - 2018-07-30 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sorauren Farmers' Market - 2018-07-30 15:00:00 iCalendar - Sorauren Farmers' Market - 2018-07-30 15:00:00 to Google Calendar - Sorauren Farmers' Market - 2018-08-06 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sorauren Farmers' Market - 2018-08-06 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sorauren Farmers' Market - 2018-08-06 15:00:00 iCalendar - Sorauren Farmers' Market - 2018-08-06 15:00:00 to Google Calendar - Sorauren Farmers' Market - 2018-08-13 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sorauren Farmers' Market - 2018-08-13 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sorauren Farmers' Market - 2018-08-13 15:00:00 iCalendar - Sorauren Farmers' Market - 2018-08-13 15:00:00