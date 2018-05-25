Studio 180 Reads: If I Forget

to Google Calendar - Studio 180 Reads: If I Forget - 2018-05-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Studio 180 Reads: If I Forget - 2018-05-25 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Studio 180 Reads: If I Forget - 2018-05-25 19:00:00 iCalendar - Studio 180 Reads: If I Forget - 2018-05-25 19:00:00

The University Club of Toronto 380 University, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1R6

Studio 180 Theatre presents a reading of the play by Steven Levenson, a biting, razor-sharp portrait of a Jewish family wrestling with questions of personal and cultural identity. Admission by donation at the door. May 25 at 7 pm. Free. 

Seating is limited: RSVP to byron@studio180theatre.com.

Presented as part of Studio 180 Theatre's 180 READS series

Info
The University Club of Toronto 380 University, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1R6 View Map
Free
Stage
Theatre
416-962-1800
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Studio 180 Reads: If I Forget - 2018-05-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Studio 180 Reads: If I Forget - 2018-05-25 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Studio 180 Reads: If I Forget - 2018-05-25 19:00:00 iCalendar - Studio 180 Reads: If I Forget - 2018-05-25 19:00:00