Studio 180 Reads: If I Forget
The University Club of Toronto 380 University, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1R6
Studio 180 Theatre presents a reading of the play by Steven Levenson, a biting, razor-sharp portrait of a Jewish family wrestling with questions of personal and cultural identity. Admission by donation at the door. May 25 at 7 pm. Free.
Seating is limited: RSVP to byron@studio180theatre.com.
Presented as part of Studio 180 Theatre's 180 READS series
