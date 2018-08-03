Symphony in the Barn 2018 Summer Festival
Glencolton Farms 393889 Concession 2, Durham, Ontario
Music, installations, and the tastes and sounds of farm life with performances by New York City's Attacca String Quartet, the Symphony in the Barn Festival Chamber Orchestra, and Mentorship Programme international Artists-in-Residence. Aug 3-5. 6:30 pm. $15 - $130 (under 12 yrs free). Aug 3-5. See website for schedule.
Info
Out Of Town, Outdoor
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental