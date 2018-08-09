Kitchener Blues Festival
Kitchener City Hall 200 King W, Kitchener, Ontario N2G 4G7
Kitchener Blues Festival that offers over 80 acts on 6 stages with after shows in clubs and restaurants. This year’s fundraising concert on Thursday will feature Jonny Lang with Rik Emmett and Resolution 9. Fri-Sun programming is free. General admission $30, VIP $150. Details kitchenerbluesfestival.com
