Yung Tory, Swagger Rite, Lil Berete, Devon Tracy, LB Spiffy, Melxdie, Leo Vance, Fab El, Yung 8to3 and others play this outdoor show. Sat 11 am-11 pm, Sun 11 am-8 pm. $10-$50, two-day pass $30. torotix.com/?e=tdotfest