Screening of Christoph Schlingensief’s (1960-2010) The 120 Days of Bottrop (Germany 1997, 60 min) with an introduction by Bruce LaBruce. The survivors of the old Fassbinder crew get together one last time to make the very last New German Film: a remake of Pasolini's "Salò". Language: German with English subtitles. All Goethe films are open to audience 18+. Viewer discretion advised. 6:30 pm. $10.