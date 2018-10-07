Tabla Legacy

The Aga Khan Museum invites guests to a performance featuring tabla master Pandit Anindo Chatterjee and his son, Anubrata, who will summon centuries of their musical lineage dating back to the Mughul era. Toronto-based harmonium player Hardeep Chana will accompany the duo, and local trio Near East and special guest vocalist Shirshendu Mukherjee will open. 7 pm. $30-$40.