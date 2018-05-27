Talk Is Cheap: Walk The Talk Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence

to Google Calendar - Talk Is Cheap: Walk The Talk Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence - 2018-05-27 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Talk Is Cheap: Walk The Talk Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence - 2018-05-27 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Talk Is Cheap: Walk The Talk Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence - 2018-05-27 09:30:00 iCalendar - Talk Is Cheap: Walk The Talk Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence - 2018-05-27 09:30:00

Waterfront Neighbourhood Centre 627 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3G3

Walk, run or ride 5 km or 7.5 km west along the Martin Goodman Trail to raise awareness of the prevalence of domestic violence & to raise funds to help support GTA women and children who have experienced abuse as they move towards leading lives free from abuse. Pets welcome. 9:30 am-2:30 pm. Supports HFG Happy Families Support Network. $40, kids/srs $15. Pre-register.

Info
Waterfront Neighbourhood Centre 627 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3G3 View Map
All Ages, Outdoor
Community Events
Benefits
647-494-4090
to Google Calendar - Talk Is Cheap: Walk The Talk Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence - 2018-05-27 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Talk Is Cheap: Walk The Talk Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence - 2018-05-27 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Talk Is Cheap: Walk The Talk Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence - 2018-05-27 09:30:00 iCalendar - Talk Is Cheap: Walk The Talk Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence - 2018-05-27 09:30:00