Temporal Drift 03

Cape Esan b2b Faetal b2b Mike Lambert and Mark PM

We will be exploring the fun and the funky as we drift across genres, from time-worn vinyl to the freshest new releases. Expect house, disco, funk, dancehall, hip-hop, and whatever else these musical travellers are feeling. 9 pm. $5 before 11 pm, $10 after or BYOB (bring your own buddy) for $15.