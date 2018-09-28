Temporal Drift 03

Black Rock Coffee 677 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Cape Esan b2b Faetal b2b Mike Lambert and Mark PM

We will be exploring the fun and the funky as we drift across genres, from time-worn vinyl to the freshest new releases. Expect house, disco, funk, dancehall, hip-hop, and whatever else these musical travellers are feeling. 9 pm. $5 before 11 pm, $10 after or BYOB (bring your own buddy) for $15.

Black Rock Coffee 677 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
647-852-3133
