The 2018 Cabbagetown Festival
Carlton & Parliament street corner, Toronto, Ontario
The annual all-ages street festival offers something for everyone and every taste and includes live music and entertainment, food vendors, an interactive Kids Zone featuring special entertainers and other activities. Sep 8-9, Sat 11 am-10 pm, Sun 11 am-7 pm. Free.
Parliament between Wellesley and Gerrard; Carlton between Ontario and Parliament.
