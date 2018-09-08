The 2018 Cabbagetown Festival

to Google Calendar - The 2018 Cabbagetown Festival - 2018-09-08 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The 2018 Cabbagetown Festival - 2018-09-08 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The 2018 Cabbagetown Festival - 2018-09-08 11:00:00 iCalendar - The 2018 Cabbagetown Festival - 2018-09-08 11:00:00

Carlton & Parliament street corner, Toronto, Ontario

The annual all-ages street festival offers something for everyone and every taste and includes live music and entertainment, food vendors, an interactive Kids Zone featuring special entertainers and other activities. Sep 8-9, Sat 11 am-10 pm, Sun 11 am-7 pm. Free.

Parliament between Wellesley and Gerrard; Carlton between Ontario and Parliament.

www.facebook.com/events/996047557200721

Info
Carlton & Parliament street corner, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Festivals
416-921-0857
to Google Calendar - The 2018 Cabbagetown Festival - 2018-09-08 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The 2018 Cabbagetown Festival - 2018-09-08 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The 2018 Cabbagetown Festival - 2018-09-08 11:00:00 iCalendar - The 2018 Cabbagetown Festival - 2018-09-08 11:00:00