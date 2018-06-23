The Charity Amazing Race
Waterfront Neighbourhood Centre 627 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3G3
Cheer your favourite teams as they climb, dive, eat and swim their way to the finish line. Bring your families and kids to meet their favourite mascots Minnie & Mickey Mouse and Paw Patrol gang while you shop and get a taste of Canada, Greece, Mexico, Italy and listen to musicians play. From 8 am. Free.
The Charity Amazing Race 2018: Participants will race across the city and surrounding areas to complete exciting, terrifying, challenging and gravity defying challenges to raise money for Autism, Cancer and Camp programs for kids. 100% of the proceeds from this event will be contributed towards these causes. Registration closes June 15th, 2018.