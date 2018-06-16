The Comic Machine Seminar/Workshop
Bloor/Gladstone Library 1101 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M7
Write, Draw, Upload and then share your Rich Media Comic book with the world! If you're into creating, teaching or reading comics come see a short demo of an exciting new platform for digital comics. It’s like the YouTube or Wattpad of comics. Attendees will receive a free user account & CM t-shirt. Coffee & donuts. 2-3:30 pm. For info & free tickets: thecomicmachine.com/events
Info
Bloor/Gladstone Library 1101 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M7 View Map
Free, Partner
Personal & Professional Development