The Creation Of Canada's First National Urban Park
Lillian H. Smith Library 239 College, Toronto, Ontario
Canada's first national urban park is located right in our backyard in the GTA! Rouge National Urban Park protects and conserves the natural, cultural, and agricultural heritage. Join the Parks Canada team to learn how the Rouge is a unique model for environmental protection in an urban setting. 6 pm. Free.
