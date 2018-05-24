The Desire Series
Shecosystem 703 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1L5
This workshop series starts from the idea that joy, pleasure, and erotic heat in our bodies can be an incredible resource for healing, connection and transformation. Using somatic tools, expressive arts, and personal reflection, this series aims to support participants to discover and strengthen feelings of safety and desire in their bodies. Three Thursday evenings, May 24, 31 and June 7. 6:15-8:15 pm. $250.
